Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus to Come in 5.8″ & 6.2″ Screen Sizes

Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone will not be unveiled at the upcoming MWC 2017 event. Instead, the company is launching the Galaxy Tab S3 with S Pen support. The Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S8 at an exclusive event by the end of March. This year, the company will be launching Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. There will be no Galaxy S8 Edge since both the Galaxy S8 smartphones are said to feature Edge displays. From the various leaks, we can see the almost bezel-less display with the curve on both the edges. After the Galaxy Note 7 Fiasco, the company is taking time for launching its first flagship smartphone.



The Galaxy S8 devices will also be first to use the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, company’s first processor to manufacture using the 10nm FinFET process. Even the upcoming LG G6 flagship smartphone is rumored to use the Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, the upgraded variant of the Snapdragon 820 processor. Talking about the Galaxy S8, the reliable leakster, Evan Blass has once again confirmed the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be sporting 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED displays. The physical home button on the front along with the two capacitive keys are now removed.

The fingerprint sensor is shifted to the rear of the device; it sits just behind the rear camera module. From the all the leaks images, the screen-to-body ratio on the Galaxy S8 will be higher than any other Samsung smartphone launched till date. Talking about the resolution, the devices are also said to come with unusual aspect ratio. While the company already launched the Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB RAM in China and India, the Galaxy S8 is expected to be the first Samsung smartphone to feature 6GB of RAM on a global scale. Samsung and its subsidiary company, Viv will also unveil the in-house Virtual Assistant called Hello.

The devices will be both water and dust resistant with IP certification. On the back of the devices, Samsung still opts for the Glass instead of Metal. The Galaxy S8 devices will be supporting Wireless charging and might include Heartrate sensor. With all these new features, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be costlier than their predecessors. Few reports also suggest, the company to showcase the prototype smartphone with a foldable display for selected individuals. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming Samsung smartphones.