Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Launch on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon today

The South Korean Giant has launched both its flagship devices, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and will be available for purchase via AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon networks from Best Buy and also other stores. Many of you might have already pre-ordered these devices on 2nd of March but who have missed that opportunity can do it now. With all the new offers and price slashes lets see how these devices set you back.

AT&T

With AT&T, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be priced at $790.20 or $26.34 per month for 30 months and $915

or $30.50 every month for 30 months respectively.

Sprint

The Galaxy S9 is priced at $792 or $33 per month for 24 months while its bigger sibling is priced at $912 or $38 per month for 24 months. Moreover, Galaxy Forever program is also included with this purchase and the user can get up to $350 off with an eligible trade-in.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the Galaxy S9 for $719.99 or $30 per month, while the S9+ is $839.99 or $30 per month with $120 down payment. The trade-in offer of $350 is also applicable here and iPhone 6s and up or Galaxy S7 and up are eligible.

Verizon

$799.99 or $33.33 per month for 24 months is charged on Verizon for the Galaxy S9 while the S9+ is $929.99 or $38.74 per month for 24 months. Up to $350 off is also applicable when you trade in your current device.

The Unlocked versions of these handsets are priced at $719.99 or $30 per month for 24 months and $839.99 or $35 per month for 24 months respectively for Galaxy S9 and S9+. There is also up to $350 off on trading your current device. Best Buy is offering additional $100 off to up to $350 off on trading which your current device.

Are you going to get any of these flagship devices? The device is going to be launched in various countries but nothing is mentioned about the date and the pricing of these handsets yet.

