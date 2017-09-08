Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 Tablet with 8″ WXVGA Display & 5,000mAh Battery Launched

After several leaks & rumors regarding Samsung’s tablet named as Galaxy Tab A (2017) which has officially launched in Vietnam and will be available in Black and Gold color options at a price tag of 6490000 Vietnamese Dong (approx. Rs. 18230 / $ 285 in the U.S). Earlier, this device spotted on TENAA, bench marking sites, Wi-Fi Alliance and also certified by FCC. This new tablet comes with a full-metal body design and has a three capacitive touch button below the display for the home button, recent tabs and back button.



The Galaxy Tab A2 2017 features an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels and is offering a 188ppi of pixel density. It comes packed with the latest Android 7.1 Nougat based TouchWiz UI operating system out of the box with pre-installed applications. Packed with a massive 5,000mAh capacity battery which gives more than a day of normal usage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE with voice calling feature (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS navigation support/ Beidou and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 (8.0) has gone official in Vietnam: https://t.co/IInBQ0MVKL pic.twitter.com/C9BMIAK03b — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 8, 2017



It is supercharged with a Qualcomm Snapdragon a 425 quad-core 1.4GHz processor coupled Adreno 308 graphics with 2GB of RAM. It houses a 16GB of internal storage, which also supports an external memory via microSD card slot up to 256GB for further expansion. Regarding camera department, it packs an 8MP camera on the rear and has a 5MP secondary camera for selfies and video calls with your friends and family members. This device would be available in both variants Wi-Fi (TM-T380) and 4G LTE (SM-T385).