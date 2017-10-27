Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) to be released in US on November 1st for $229.99

The South Korean Gian has announced that the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) is ready to head to the US and it will be released on 1st of November for $229.99. This tab will be available in Black and Silver color variants and can be bought from Samsung’s official online store. Moreover, the device comes with a sleek metallic frame and the rounded edges for a comfortable grip.

Well, the Galaxy Tab 8.0 (2017) offers 8.0 (1280 x 800) display with 480 nits and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. It will come out of the box with Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and might get further updates later. The onboard storage is limited to 32Gb which can be extended further up to a maximum of 256GB via MicroSD card slot.

“At Samsung, we constantly work to deliver meaningful innovation that delights our customers and meets their unique needs,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “The Galaxy Tab A is designed for parents and kids. It’s the tablet that’s just as easy to take on the go or curl up with on the couch, with long-lasting battery life to get the whole family through the day.

On the back, we can find a 8MP AF rear facing the camera with flash which will be accompanied with a 5MP on the front for video calling. It will be bundled with tons of content that includes Kids Mode features along with many games and videos titles from the LEGO group. With the purchase of this device, the users can get three months of free subscription. Of YouTube Red providing an uninterrupted viewing experience which is free of adds.

The users can also get the options like Parental Controls by which the parents can set limits on the usage and the type of content to create a safe environment. There is a 5000mAh battery to power the device which is rated to deliver 14 hours of charge on a single charge. Are you planning to get this device? Do comment in the section below and stay tuned for more!

