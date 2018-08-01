Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 Tablet unveiled with S Pen & DeX

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 is now official and is going for pre-order in the US via Best Buy already. The Wi-Fi version of this flagship tablet is priced at $650 for the 64GB option while the 256GB storage variant is priced at $750. The pricing in the UK region is €700 for the Wi-Fi only unit for the 64GB storage option and €760 for the LTE model. Moreover, there will a Book Cover keyboard for €150 and the regular protective cover is priced at €70. You can also grab a charging dock for €60 and the device will be available in the stores starting 24th of August.

Samsung has added many improvements to DeX which the PC like mode and as mentioned earlier, this high-end tablet comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Well, talking about the DeX mode, this can be enabled without connecting the dock and tablet and the apps can be launched in a resizable window which can be dragged around easily. It is also the first to be supporting two screens (tablet screen and external monitor) via HDMI connector.

The Super AMOLED panel on the device comes with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution with. 16:10 aspect ratio. It also comes with a new S-Pen that can be used for digital sketching. The flagship device is powered with Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and will come out of the box with the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. There is a 7300mAh battery on the tablet and also comes with a 15W fast charger.

Earlier: It is a known fact that the South Korean Giant, Samsung has been working on its Galaxy Tab S4 tablet which will be included in the S-series. This upcoming device will be the flagship tablet and it is expected to be unveiled on the 1st of August as Samsung has scheduled an event on that date. Even though there is no official word from the company, many sources suggest that the device could be showcased soon. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 XL has been spotted online with Android 8.1 Oreo and Snapdragon 450 SoC.

The Tab S4 will be coming with AKG-tuned audio, and will also support DeX. Moreover, the tablet will come with an iris scanner as the fingerprint scanner is absent. The device will sport a 10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there will be an Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. This device will also be coming with an S-Pen support.

There is a 13MP camera on the rear along with a front-facing 8MP camera for video calling. Out of the box, it will come with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is expected to get further updates when available. The device will support 4G LTE connectivity along with Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, A_GPS, USB 3.1 Type-C port and few more. The onboard storage is 64GB that can be further extended up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

There is also a massive 7,300mAh battery on the rear that also supports Fast Charging technology. Few sources also say that Tab A2 XL tablet will also be coming soon with 10.5-inch 1920×1200 resolution display with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will also have an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP camera on the front. It will be available both in Wi-Fi only and LTE enabled variants. Well, need to few more days to get official information about these devices from the company. Stay tuned to Android Advises for similar information and comment in the section below if you have more queries.