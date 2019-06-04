News

Samsung Galaxy Wide4 & Galaxy Jean2 to be unveiled in South Korea

The South Korean Giant is getting ready to launch two new devices in its home country and the devices with the model numbers SM-A2055 and SM-A202K has been listed for Google Play Certified phones. The marketing names of both these devices will be Galaxy Wide4 and Galaxy Jean2. These devices may be coming with two new names but they have actually rebranded Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A20e smartphones which have been launched Globally.

Samsung Logo

These affordable smartphones launched earlier and the Galaxy Wide4 device will be coming with 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) display along with an infinity-V notch on the front. Under the hood, there is an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The onboard storage is limited to 32GB which can be extended further up to 1TB with a dedicated microSD card slot. Furthermore, it will come out of the box with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Samsung One UI on top.

Furthermore, it comes with 4000mAh battery on the back with the support for 15W charging. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera while on the rear we can find a 13MP camera along with a secondary 5MP camera. There is a fingerprint sensor on the device along with an AI facial unlocking option. The Jean2 smartphone was launched in Europe exclusively and features a 5.8-inch TFT display.

The handset comes with Exynos 7884 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also has dual camera setup on the rear and weighs 141 grams. The Galaxy A20 was launched for $180 while the Galaxy A20 is not yet launched in Europe and could be priced around $150. Are you planning to get any of these smartphones? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

