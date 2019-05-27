News

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 Gets Certified with 2800mAh Battery

A new device from Samsung has been spotted on FCC certification website which will be the successor of the Galaxy Xcover 4 launched a coupled of years back. The new device comes with the model number SM-G398FN/DS which is rumored to be the successor of the Galaxy Xcover 4 and will be called as Galaxy Xcover 5. The same device was spotted on Geekbench a few days back and latest listing from FCC reveals the 2800mAh battery of the device which is similar to its predecessor.

The recent Geekbench listing of the device revealed that the device will be powered with an Exynos 7885 octa-core chipset coupled with Mali-G71 GPU and 3GB of RAM. Furthermore, it is going to be a rugged device since the Xcover 4 was MIL-STD 810G certified for its rugged body and was also IP67 certified for dust and water resistance. Similar kind of certification can be expected for the upcoming device also.

The device will run on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and might get further updates when available. As of now nothing much is revealed about this upcoming device but we can expect more and more leaks to come in the future days. Talking about the Galaxy Xcover 4, it comes with a 4.99-inch display with HD (1280 × 720 pixels) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It came out of the box with Android 7 Nougat OS and has NFC support also.

There was a 13MP camera sensor on the rear along with a 5MP camera sensor on the front and we can expect a dual camera sensor on the rear for the upcoming device. The Galaxy Xcover was powered with Exynos 7570 quad-core processor coupled with just 2GB of RAM. We need to wait a few more days to get all the official information on this new device and until then stay tuned to Android Advices for more and do comment in the section below if you have more queries around the same. 

