Samsung Rumored to Showcase a Prototype Foldable Smartphone at MWC 2017

At the upcoming MWC 2017 event, Samsung will be skipping the launch of its new flagship smartphone. After the Galaxy Note 7 failure, the company is trying to make the Galaxy S8 a perfect device for a good comeback. The South Korean giant will be unveiling the premium Android tablet, Galaxy Tab S3 at the MWC. It is said to come with S Pen support and an optional Keyboard accessory. Apart from that, we are also expecting to see few mid-range smartphones. Based on the latest report, the company might actually showcase the working prototype of the foldable smartphone at the MWC event. In the last few months, we have seen continuous rumors about foldable smartphones from Samsung.



Even the patents applied by Samsung also confirms the development of foldable display smartphones. Unlike the other Samsung devices that are expected to launch at the MWC, the foldable device will be only showcased to selected individuals in a closed private room. Apart from the foldable device, the company is also expected to showcase other display technologies in order to catch the market response. While the rumors hinted the launch of the foldable device would happen only in 2018, we might get some sort of confirmation from the company during the event. Samsung might also plan to use this platform to get the orders for foldable display technology from other manufacturers.

Based on the report, the company will be showcasing the foldable displays that can bend inwards and outwards. At the Lenovo Tech World event held in June last year, Lenovo showcased the prototypes of the Lenovo Cplus & Folio devices. The company also mentioned that these devices are in early stage of development and might cost very high depending on the current technology. The Lenovo Cplus is a smartphone that can be bent across the wrist, however, the display used for the demonstration had cracks and black spot all over the display. On the other hand, the Lenovo Folio is a foldable device that can be used as a smartphone and a tablet. The company hasn’t made any announcement after that event and we don’t have any update over the development of those two devices.

Apart from Samsung, LG is also working on next-gen displays. Both the upcoming LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 will be using almost bezel-less display. LG is also constructing world’s biggest production lines for the 10th generation OLED display panels. This new project will be only completed by the Q2 2018. Anticipating huge demand for the OLED panels in the coming future, the company will be able to cater to larger customers once the production starts. Even the cost of the display panels come down once these production lines are into operation. Stay tuned on PhoneRadar for more up to date information!

