Samsung SM-C7100 Support Page Goes Live on China Official Website, which could be Galaxy C7 2107

The Samsung’s new model support page has been listed on their official China website with SM-C7100. So, the South Koren smartphone manufacturer would be going to launch a new device in the Galaxy series in China very soon, which would be called as Samsung Galaxy C7 2017. Recently, Samsung’s new device passed through Bluetooth, WiFi Alliance, TENAA certifications with a model number of SM-C7100.



According to images, The new Samsung device would come with a dual rear camera setup, which will be the first smartphone packed with a dual camera technology. The model would sport a 5.5-inch OLED screen which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and would be equipped with a 2.39 octa-core processor which might come with an Exynos chipset or Qualcomm SoC. It will support dual SIM card slot and a microSD.

The new device would offer 32GB & 64GB of storage options which are coupled with 3GB RAM & 4GB RAM respectively. Also, this model supports external slot up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It would be packed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It will be backed by a 2,850 mah capacity battery and would be made out of metal body design. The C7 2017 model will be available in Gold and Black color variants.



The main highlight of the model is that would come with a dual rear setup which includes 13MP + 5MP and has a 16MP selfie sensor. This device would support a basic version of Artificial Intelligence System Bixby on the board which is similar to Galaxy Note FE. This new model has a 152.4 x 74.7 x 7.9 mm in dimensions and would be weighing around 178 grams. Till now, there is no word on when this would be going to launch, but we can say that it will be going to launch very soon because latest developments and has passed through all certifications.