Samsung to Soon Launch the Xcover 4 Rugged Smartphone in the U.S

After launching the Xcover 2 smartphone in 2013, Samsung took two years to launch its successor, Xcover 3. Now in 2017, the company is expected to launch the Xcover 5 in the next few weeks. While the Galaxy Active devices cover the premium rugged smartphone users, the Xcover series caters to the entry-level rugged smartphone users with its affordable pricing. Last week, a new Samsung device with the model number SM-G390F got the Wi-Fi certification. This new device is expected to be the Xcover 4 since the Xcover 3 came with the model number SM-G388F. While there is no official information known about this device, the Wi-Fi certification revealed the device to run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.



At the upcoming MWC 2017 event that will be held from February 27th to March 2nd, Samsung was earlier expected to unveil the Galaxy S8, but the recent leaks suggested the flagship launch event to be postponed to April. Though the Galaxy S8 will not be unveiled during that event, we will be seeing other Samsung device launches. We also expect the Xcover 4 to be officially unveiled during the event. As seen with the earlier launched variants, the Xcover 4 will also feature rugged polycarbonate shell and will be IP certified making them water and dust resistant. Additionally, the device might also get the military standard certification (MIL-STD). Unlike the Xcover 3, we hope to see some decent specifications on the Xcover 4.

Talking about the Xcover 3, it came with a 4.5-inch display with WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Marvell Armada PXA1908 quad-core processor clocked at 1.2 GHz and coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. At that time, the device was launched with just 8GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via MicroSD card slot.The Xcover 3 features a 5MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front camera. It even sports the physical navigation buttons placed below the display and the upcoming Xcover 4 might also continue using them. While the 2015 launched Xcover 3 came with 3G HSPA connectivity, the Xcover 4 will supporting 4G LTE for offering faster data speeds and better call clarity.

We will be updating once we get more information about the upcoming rugged smartphone. At the CES 2017 held in the first week of this new year, Samsung unveiled the new Galax A 2017 lineup by launching the Galaxy A3 2017, Galaxy A5 2017, and Galaxy A7 2017 smartphones. For the first time, the company made Galaxy A devices water and dust resistant by offering IP68 certification. Instead of the metal body, Samsung used the 3D glass on the rear along with a metal frame to strengthen the device. All the three devices support Samsung Pay as they feature the fingerprint sensor and offers NFC connectivity.

