Samsung to Unveil its A series Smartphones on April 10

The South Korean Giant is all set to reveal new Galaxy A series smartphones on April 10 and will be launching it simultaneously in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo. Although we are not sure of which phone the company is launching, it is expected that Galaxy A90 along with two other A-series devices to be in the list of new arrivals. In the announcement, Samsungs hints an all screen phone without any bezels so it will be interesting to know more about these devices.

As of now, we do not have any information on these devices but we should be getting more information in the coming days. It will be interesting see of the Android Go smartphone which the Galaxy A2 Core could also see light on the same day, but we need to wait a few more days for it. Samsung has launched many A-series devices recently and there are leaks about a few devices like Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A40 smartphone also.

The Galaxy A90 which could be the flagship model recently appeared on Samsung US page promoting Asphalt 9 content for its users and the device was featured alongside Samsung’s flagship devices that suggest that the handset could come with hid end specs and also could be a gaming device. The handset is also expected to come with a 48MP main camera sensor and while it is sure to come out of the box with Android 9 Pie.

Furthermore, Samsung is also said to be working on two more Foldable devices which could be revealed later this year. After launching its Galaxy Fold we have not heard much about the availability of the device yet and it should be interesting to know more about the same. Comment in the section below and share your views about these upcoming handset. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

