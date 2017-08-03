Samsung unveiled SM-G9298 (a.k.a Leadership 8) & Folder 2 flip phones in China

We have been seeing the several reports about its upcoming clamshell flagship phone from the Samsung which would be called as Samsung W2018. However, the South Korean giant has launched two new flip phones in China named as Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 and Samsung SM-G9298 (a.k.a Leadership 8). The Galaxy Folder 2 flip phone has recently introduced in its home country, i.e., South Korea which is a successor of the Samsung Galaxy Golder that was launched in 2013. Earlier, the SM-G9298 (a.k.a Leadership 8) was carried through the FCC and TENAA certifications.



As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the devices. The both flip phones will be available in Black color and The Leadership8 phone looks quite similar to the last year’s Samsung W2017 clamshell phone, and it is exclusive to China only. The Galaxy Folder 2 smartphone was already unveiled in South Korea for a price tag of for 297,000 won (approximately Rs 16,900 in India or $260 in the U.S). Both flip phones support dual SIM dual standby and carry 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung SM-G9298 (a.k.a Leadership8):

The SM-G9298 flip phone has the aviation grade aluminum 6013 alloy frame which provides high strength and durability to the device. It rocks a massive 4.2-inch FHD Super AMOLED dual screens on outside as well as on the inside. The flip phone is powered by 64-bit Snapdragon 821 quad-core 1.25Ghz processor coupled with Adreno 530 graphics and 4GB of RAM, which gives flaw less multitasking experience.



There is a 64GB of internal memory and also has an option to increase the storage up to 256GB via microSD. Regarding the camera, the Leadership 8 phone packs 12MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual tone LED flash which can record videos in 4K UHD videos at 30 frames per second. It has a 5MP selfie shooter with a f/1.9 aperture for seizing beautiful selfies.

The flip phone comes powered by a 2,300mAh battery with wireless charging support. It also includes other features such as multi-function configure hotkey, S Voice, Samsung Pay and a secure folder. Additionally, this phone supports a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the smartphone and also make the payments via Samsung Pay. It measures 130.2 x 62.6 x 15.9 mm in dimensions and weighs around 235 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Folder 2:

The Folder 2 smartphone sports 3.8-inch TFT display which has a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels and is packed with a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 quad core processor paired with an Adreno 308 graphics and 2Gb of RAM, which will deliver ideal multitasking experience. There is a 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



It features an 8MP rear camera and packs with a 5MP secondary camera. Both cameras support f/1.9 aperture. The flip phone is fueled by a 1950mAh capacity battery which lasts a battery juice more than a day of normal usage. Sensors on the flip phone include Accelerometer, Hall Sensor, and Proximity Sensor. It measures 122 x 60.2 x 16.1 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 165 grams.