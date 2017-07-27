Samsung W2018 Clamshell Smartphone surfaces online with Snapdragon 835 and 6GB RAM

The South Korean Giant is one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers and Samsung has been making many devices in the recent past starting from basic entry-levels devices to flagship smartphones with some high-end specs sheet. Not long ago, in-fact nine months to be precise the company launched the W2017 clamshell phone with Dual AMOLED displays and now another device surfaces online which is expected to be the W2018 with the model number SM-W2018.

Well, the new flip phone is said to be coming with Snapdragon 835 SoC which will be accompanied by a mammoth 6GB of RAM. Like its predecessor, the internal storage will be limited to 64GB and also expected to feature the dual displays that we have seen earlier. Apart from there, the device is expected to feature fingerprint sensor to unlock the device and make digital payments and also come out of the box with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

There will also be a keyboard to use the second display that can be seen when the device is flipped opened. Nothing much is known about the device for now yet, but it is definitely going to be an improvement over its predecessor. The W2017 came with a 4.2-inch display and we can expect a 4.5-inch screen on this upcoming device as the W2016 came with a 3.9-inch display. And yes, the screen will be Super AMOLED but the display resolution is yet to be known.

The W2017 was powered by a 64-bit Snapdragon processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and had a 12MP dual pixel rear camera with LED flash, accompanied with a 5MP front camera for video calling and selfies. The device was a dual SIM variant but only one SIM slot worked on 4G LTE and the second slot was limited to 2G. The device had 2300mAh battery with the fast charging technology and we can expect improved features on W2018 considering these specifications on its predecessor.

The W2018 is expected to be priced over $2000 which will be targeted towards the premium segment market. Nothing is mentioned about the availability of the device but is expected to be unveiled later this year. What do think of this new device? Do you own any of the flip phones? Do comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more and updates.

Note: Image used here is of W2016