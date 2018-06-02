Samsung’s Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite with Dual rear cameras go for Pre-order

The South Korean giant has started taking pre-orders for its Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite smartphones in China. Both these handsets feature dual rear cameras as well as Infinity displays. The Galaxy A9 Star will be available in Black and White color variants while the Galaxy A9 Star Lite will come in Black and Blue colors and are priced at 3699 yuan (approx US$ 576) and 2699 yuan (US$ 420) respectively.

Coming to the specs sheet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star will feature a 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display and will be running on the latest Android 8.0 Android Oreo. Under the hood, there is an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 512 GPU.

The onboard storage is limited to 64GB which can be extended further with microSD card slot. This dual SIM variant smartphone comes with a 24MP primary rear camera sensor with LED flash and 16MP secondary camera which will be accompanied by 24MP front-facing camera. There is also a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels on the device and will have a 3700mAh battery on the back with fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite comes with a slightly smaller display of 6-inch with 1080 x 2220 pixels FHD Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with the same 4GB RAM and also Adreno 506 Graphics processing unit. As its sibling, this device also comes with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box and is a dual SIM variant.

There is a 16MP rear-facing primary camera with LED flash and 5MP secondary camera while there is 24MP front facing camera with LED flash. The device also features a Fingerprint sensor and Samsung Pay Mini. On the rear, there is a 3500mAh battery power the handset. Both these handsets are available for pre-order in China starting today via Samsung online store and the device will go on sale on 15th of June.