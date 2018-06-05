Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A10.1 (2018) gets WiFi Certified with Android 8.1

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A10.1 (2018) with model number SM-T595 which is supposed to be the successor of the Galaxy Tab A10.1 (2016) has been spotted on WiFi Alliance which certifies the handset for Wi-Fi. It also features the few other details about the device. The tablet will come with the latest Android 8.1 Operating system and has frequency bands of 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Moreover, the handset is expected to come with the 10.1-inch display like its sibling and will also feature the Stylus for the S-Pen models. The Galaxy Tab A10.1 (2016) which was released in 2016 came with a plastic body and supported Nano-SIM card. It came with 1200 x 1920 pixels resolutions giving a resolution of 224 ppi. Initially, the device was released with Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system out of the box but later got upgraded to Android Nougat.

Under the hood, this 2016 model tablet was powered with Octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with Mali-T830 MP2 graphs processor and with 2GB/3GB RAM. The tablet also had a dedicated microSD card slot and is expected to be continued with the upcoming tablet also. The handset featured an 8MP camera sensor with LED flash an f/1.9 aperture on the rear while there was a 2MP camera on the front for video calling and selfies. It supported 4G VoLTE connectivity and had all other connectivity options also.

The device had a big 7300 mAh battery on the back and we can expect nothing less than that in the upcoming Galaxy Tab A10.1 (2018) model. There is no news on when the South Korean giant is going to unveil this device but we can expect more leaks to come out in the further days. What do you think about this tablet? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices more as we will come back with more news and updates on the same.

