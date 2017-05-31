Samsung’s International variants of Galaxy Note5 starts receiving Nougat update

International units of the Samsung Galaxy Note5 have started receiving the Android Nougat update following the US. The update is rolled out via OTA, and it is also mentioned in the change-log that the Samsung Pay app has to be updated to the latest version before installing the update as it will bring more compatibility and better performance. The size of the update is 1.3GB and will be hitting you device very soon.

If you are in a hurry to get the update, you can download the update manually by heading into the setting of the device and tapping on the about phone section. Here you can see the update that has to be downloaded and installed. Make sure that the smartphone is minimum 50 percent charged, and all the important data is backed up before you install the update. This new update will bring few changes and also bug fixes.

Well, the Galaxy Note5 from Samsung was released in 2015 and comes with a 5.7-inch display with 1440 x 2560 pixel resolutions giving a pixel density of 518. The device was released with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop initially and is now upgradable to Android Nougat 7.0. Under the hood, there is an Octa-core processor coupled with Mali-T760MP8 GPU. On the rear, there is a 16MP camera sensor, and it is accompanied by 4GB of RAM. The device will be available in 32GB, 64GB and as well as 128GB variants and a front mounted fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels.

Recently Samsung has launched its latest flagship device call the Samsung Galaxy S8 with the latest Android Nougat and after the upset caused by the last Note series device; we might see the South Korean Giant come with a more powerful device this year. Do you own a Note 5? Did you receive the update? Do comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same.

Via