Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Pro might come with 4500mAh Battery

Samsung is reportedly said to include 4500mAh Battery on its Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G variant as a famous leakster has tweeted on the same. Furthermore, Samsung’s battery pack with model number N975 has been certified from the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology and the same model number will come with 4500mAh capacity of the battery. It will also be supporting 25W fast charging which we should be known in the coming days.

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro has come into the leaks very recently and as per few other claims the South Korean Giant is said to be making four different variants in the Note 10 series. Two of which are going to support 4G connectivity while the other two will be supporting 5G networks. The battery certified by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology is associated with the Galaxy Note 10 Pro model.

Furthermore, the Note series is going come with the model numbers SM-N970 and SM-N975 and will be featuring 6.28-inch display on the former while the latter will be equipped with bigger 6.75-inch display size. The 5G models might get announced later this year but there is no official confirmation on the same as of now. The Galaxy Note 9 launched last year came with a 6.4-inch display with Corning Glass 5 protection on top.

The device also comes with the S-Pen which is also a famous feature in the Galaxy Note series. It came out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box but got an update to Android 9 Pie later. To power device, there is a 4000mAh battery with the support for 15W fast charging feature and now its successor should be getting 500mAh bump. There is a 12MP main camera sensor on this smartphone along with a 12MP secondary sensor and a selfie camera of 8MP.

The upcoming device might be coming powered with Snapdragon 855 SoC while coming out of the box with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. Are you palming to get the upcoming Note 10 device? Will it be a 4G variant or a 5G variant? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for similar news and update.

Note: Feature image used is of Samsung Galaxy Note 10

