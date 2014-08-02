One

How To Take a Screencast (Record Screen) of OnePlus One Phone

Posted on

With Android 4.4 KitKat, the screencast aka screen recording functionality was introduced that allows users to record screencast videos of their Android device. The screencast feature is basically useful for developers and webmasters, allowing them to give a video walkthrough of their application or a step-by-step tutorial on an Android phone. Screencasts are an intuitive way to showcase your work as a demonstration video looks even more practical. However, Android 4.4 doesn’t offers a seamless way to record screen as one needs to install Android SDK and then run several commands to do the needful. Even though, there are some Android apps to record the screen but they require a supported device and root as well.

Fortunately, OnePlus One Android smartphone is one such phone that comes with native screencast ability. The device runs on CyanogenMod (CM11S), a custom ROM based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and has a ‘Screencast‘ app pre-installed that works out of the box. This is a very handy app for users interested in capturing the happenings on screen without the need to use any software or a computer. One can easily record a video demo of screen and microphone directly from OnePlus One itself, anytime and anywhere!

Recording a Screencast on OnePlus One Smart Phone

  1. Open the Screencast application from the App drawer.
  2. Tap on ‘Start Screencast’ to begin recording a video. (Recording activity icon will appear in status bar at top).

OnePlus One Tips 1

Some tips to consider:

  • The screencast doesn’t records internal audio but is capable of recording sound from the microphone. Useful for better interaction.
  • You can view the video duration and stop the recording from the notifications drawer.

Screencast OnePlus One

  • To enable touches, one can either simply toggle-on the ‘Show Touches’ option in notifications panel or enable it from the ‘Developer options’ to show visual feedbacks for touches like taps and swipes.
  • The videos are recorded at Full HD (1080×1920) resolution and the output video format is .MP4, which can be directly uploaded to YouTube.
  • The recordings are saved in the —— directory and can be accessed from within the Gallery as well.
  1. matt sone

    January 20, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Very informative! Thanks for showing clearly how to record Android screen. I have two phones, one Android and one iPhone, for someone who want to record iPhone screen, I’d recommend acethinker iPhone screen recorder, free trial and simple to use.

    Reply

