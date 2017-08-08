Sharp Aquos S2 Smartphone with 5.5″ FHD+ Display & Dual Rear Camera Launched

In 2014, this company introduced the Sharp Aquos Crystal which is relatively bezel less display phone and offered affordable specifications that made to Sprint & Boost Mobiles in the U.S. The company has unveiled a total of 28 full-screen devices since 2013, mostly in out side of the United States. Japanese handset maker Sharp is re-entering into the China market after four years and come up with a new device in the Aquos series at an event held in Beijing named as Sharp Aquos S2.



It is the first full-screen smartphone in China and is priced at 2499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 23715 / $372 in the U.S.) for 64GB model, while the high-end variant costs at 3499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 33215 / $521 in the U.S.). Both models will starts sales from August 14th via JD.com. The Aquos S2 comes with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1080 pixels and has a screen-to-body ratio up to 87.5%, which provides images more natural even in the more brightest conditions. It has a 2.5 curved glass laid on top of it which gives more comfort in hands.

Under the hood, the Aquos S2 phone has offered two models one is Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 508 graphics, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory, the other model is the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdraogn 660 oct-core processor with Adreno 512 graphics, 6GB of RAM and 128GB flash memory. It is powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box with Smile Ux and has RoboS assistant.



In terms of camera department, it offers a dual rear camera setup which contains 12MP main camera and has an 8MP RGB sensor, which would work together make background blur and produces the excellent images that you can share with your friends on social media platforms. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies. The rear camera has a capability of recording videos in 4K at 30 frames per second.

It is a Hybrid dual SIM support and is backed by a 2930mAh (minimum) / 3020mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Embedded with a fingerprint sensor on this phone for unlocking the smartphone and other security uses. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, USB Type C port, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS support, and more. The Aquos S2 is measured by a 141.8 x 72.04 x 7.9 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 140 grams. It will be available Black, Green, White and Blue color variants.