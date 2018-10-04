Sharp Aquos Zero Announced with big Notch, in-house curved OLED Panel & 6.2” Display

Sharp Aquos Zero is a new smartphone that has been announced by Sharp which will also be the companies first OLED panel that has been designed and manufactured in-house. Moreover, the device comes with a big Notch above the display and supports DCI-P3 color space and Dolby Vision. The device is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and has face unlocking system along with the fingerprint scanner on the rear. The smartphone will be available in Japan before the year ends but nothing is been mentioned about the pricing and the expat launch date.

Coming to the specifications of the handset, the Sharp Aquos Zero comes with a 6.22” Display with 1440 x 2992 pixels resolutions WQHD+ OLED Display. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with a clocking speed of 2.6 GHz coupled with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU. Out of the box, the handset will be coming with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system while the storage is limited to 128GB but nothing is mentioned about the memory card slot.

Interestingly the company has chosen to stay with a single camera with 22.6 MP sensor where the market is ready to bring out smartphones with five cameras also. There is also an 8MP selfie camera and the device supports 4G VoLTE connectivity along with other connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, A-GPS and more. The device measures 154 mm x 73 mm x 8.8 mm and weighs 146 grams.

The Sharp Aquos Zero also comes with heat dissipation technology along with Aquos first parallel charging that can distribute heat sources with two charging ICs to suppress heat generation during charge. There is also an aramid fiber and magnesium alloy for the side frame and the device also comes with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atoms technology. There is no news about the global rollout of this smartphone as of now. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more updates!