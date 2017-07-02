Google is back with Android One smartphone, Sharp X1 – Specs & Features

Is Google trying its luck with Android One again? Well, Google has announced an all new smartphone in Japan under Android One programme and this time it’s who better than Sharp in Japan. Sharp unveiled X1 Android smartphone which is priced in mid-range. With decent specs with a great battery life, let’s check out the detailed list of specs and features offered by this smartphone.

Specs and Features:

Featuring 5.3” display, this device comes with the resolution of 1920 x 1080p powered with a Snapdragon MSM 8940 processor and 3GB of RAM along with the 32GB of internal memory. This phone comes with the IGZO display which is made to hold the battery for more than 4 days as mentioned by Sharp.

Other list of features includes Type C port, micro SD Card slot which can house a maximum of 256GB of memory card, 16MP of rear facing camera along with 8MP of front facing camera. Adding to the list of features, this device also comes with IPX5/ IPX8/ IP6X water proof and dust proof certification which makes this device one of the most powerful mid-range smartphone.

Also, Sharp X1 supports FeliCa — a popular smart card system used in Asian countries for banking and transit — for use in Android Pay. Not to forget, this device also comes with Android 7.1 OS.

5.3” Display with IGZO Display 1920 x 1080 (FHD),

Qualcomm MSM 8940 1.4 GHz + 1.1 GHz (Octa core)

8.9mm thickness and 169gms weight,

Maximum downstream 187.5 Mbps / Uplink maximum 37.5 Mbps,

16MP of rear facing camera,

8MP of front facing camera

3GB RAM,

32GB internal memory,

IPX5/ IPX8/ IP6X water proof and dust proof certification,

Android 7.1 OS

3900Mah Battery

Availability:

Sharp X1 is now available in Japan with Y!Mobile operator and there are no details on by when this will be available in other countries.

via