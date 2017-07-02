{Simple} How to Root Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P on Android O – Guide

If you are the one who have already installed Android O in your Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P Android phone then this tutorial is for you. Google has announced the release of Android O OS update for their latest range of Nexus smartphones. Now, you can root the device so that you can make the most out of your Android O.

Please make sure that this guide only works for the devices which are on Beta 1 or Beta 2 release of Android O. So let’s check out on the list of pre requisites before we jump onto the guide to root the device.

Pre Requisites:

• Make sure that you are taking a complete backup of your device so that the same can be restored in case if data loss happens in some unforeseen circumstances.

• Make sure that your phone is charged to a minimum of 60% battery life.

• Also, from Settings make sure that USB Debugging is enabled in your phone.

Let’s proceed with the guide which will guide you to root the device.

Guide to Root Android O Beta:

Download below mentioned files in your device

• Download Magisk v13-170517 (.zip)

• Download Magisk Manager v5.0-170517 (.apk)

Turn Off your phone so that it can be entered in the recovery mode. Press Volume Up button and then turn ON the device till you see the device booting in the recovery mode.

Once deivce is entered in the recovery mode, you need to select the .zip file and confirm on the confirm flash option on the bottom most portion of the screen. Once flashing is complete, you need to reboot the device.

Once your phone reboots, all you need to do is to just install the Magisk Manager APK file in your device so that the device’s root status can be checked. Alternatively, you can also check on whether your device is rooted or not with the help of Root checker app.

Do let us know in the comments section just in case if you have any concerns related to rooting.