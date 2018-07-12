Sirin Labs Finney Dual-screen Blackchain Smartphone to be available from November

Most of you might now be aware of the Switzerland based company called as Sirin Labs which raised the fourth largest crowdsale has unveiled the final design of its Finney smartphone which is going to be the first ever blockchain smartphone. Sirin Labs has also revealed that this handset will be made available from November later this year and will be costing around $999 which is similar to the base variant of the iPhone X.

Well, this smartphone will come with Safe Screen which is also the standalone screen which functions on dedicated firmware which will be able to verify the wallet of Finney and check if the transaction is done to the correct address or not. It also provides malware protection to make sure the security levels is maintained on the smartphone. The handset will run on Sirin OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and it will also have cold storage walled with comprehensive and multilayer cybersecurity suite, a multi blockchain App Store and also Token Conversion Service (TCS).

Foxconn will be manufacturing the phone and Sirin Labs will be leading the development of the cold storage wallet and also the Sirin OS. While carrying out a transaction the user can turn-on the embedded cold storage walled just by sliding up the Safe screen. This smartphone will come with a metallic frame and also has a 3D Gorilla Glass protection both on the front as well as on back.

The handset will come with 6-inch notch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and has a 3280mAh battery to power the device. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. The handset supports Nano-SIM and also has all the connectivity options which we can see on smartphones. There will be a 12MP camera on the rear with Dual Phase Detection autofocus and has a single wide selfie 8MP front camera.

The device comes with 128GB of onboard storage which can be extended further up to 128GB via microSD card slot and the smartphone also comes with Google Certification. We need to wait for a few more weeks before the company makes this handset official and nothing is known about the global rollout yet. SO what do you think about this device from Sirin Labs? Comment in the section below to share your views and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

