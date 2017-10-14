Six Alcatel Branded Smartphones Leaked in Online with Model Names & Images

Alcatel is a U.S based handset maker has launched the Alcatel Cameo X smartphone which is now available on the AT&T carrier and is offering a price tag of $39.99. And Now, we have got another information regarding Alcatel branded smartphones would be planning to release six new devices in 2018. It has been leaked famous leakster Evan Blass and shared six device model names along with images, which are named as Alcatel 5, Alcatel 3X, Alcatel 3V, Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3C and Alcatel 1X. As of now, we don’t have any details regarding specifications when these devices would launch, but we are expecting as one or two Alcatel branded devices would be released in the first quarter of 2018.

Alcatel 2018 top-tier lineup (Idol-equivalent) pic.twitter.com/W5FrqwIhDs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 13, 2017



According to leaked images, These five devices images are revealing as model names, camera placements which are either single camera or dual camera and fingerprint sensor. They would be featuring minimal bezels presented on both sides. The Alcatel 3X and 3V phones would rock a dual rear camera setup which is in the vertical setup packed with a LED flash. Both smartphones would be equipped with fingerprint sensor placed below the dual rear camera setup. On the front, both smartphones come single front camera and speakers are placed at the top.

The Alcatel 3 & 3C smartphones packed with a single rear camera setup with LED flash and the Alcatel 3 smartphone has fingerprint sensor at the back, while Alcatel 3C doesn’t provide this feature but speakers grills placed at the back side. The Alcatel 5 smartphone is a high-end smartphone from the above, and the image is suggesting that it would offer a dual front camera setup with LED flash. Also, it has a fingerprint sensor presented at the back. And finally, the Alcatel 1X smartphone is a budget-level smartphone which would have single camera setup at the back and front, but it won’t provide a provide fingerprint sensor.