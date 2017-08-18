Six Zenfone 4 Series Phones Unveiled with Dual Camera setup & Fingerprint Sensor

Recently, Asus has launched the Zenpad Z8s Tablet which has been listed on Verizon with a retailing price at $250, and the users can also buy the device in a monthly scheme which contains at $10.41 per month up to 24 months. Yesterday, this brand unveiled the Asus Zenfone Zoom S smartphone in Indian market at a price tag of Rs. 26,999. Now, Asus officially introduced the six zenfone series devices at an event in Taiwan which are Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Max and Zenfone 4 Max Pro.



All Zenfone 4 series phones would offer fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button for unlocking the device and also equipped with a dual camera setup. The Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Max series would have a dual camera setup at the rear side, while Zenfone 4 Selfe series would offer a dual camera system on the front side. All devices would be running on the Android Nougat operating system out of the box. These devices hardware specifications, colors and price would vary from region by region which would reveal later.

ZenFone 4 Key Specs:

5.5-inch FHD IPS Display

1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution

Octa-core Processor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC / Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC

Adreno 512 Graphics / Adreno 508 Graphics

4GB RAM / 6GB RAM

64GB of Flash Memory

8MP Front-facing Camera

12MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera

3,300 mAh Capacity Battery

155.36 x 75.24 x 7.7 mm Dimensions

165 grams of Weight

USB Type C Port

Colors: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Mint Green

ZenFone 4 Pro Key Specs:

5.5-inch AMOLED Display

1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution

Octa-core 2.35 Processor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Adreno 540 graphics

6GB RAM

64GB & 128GB of storage options

Expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD card slot

8MP Front-facing Camera

12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera

3,600 mAh Capacity Battery

156.9 x 75.6 x 7.6 mm Dimensions

175 grams of Weight

Colors: Pure Black and Moonlight White

ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL) Key Specs:

5.5-inch HD IPS Display

1280 x 720 pixels Resolution

Octa-core 1.4GHz Processor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset

Adreno 505 Graphics

64GB Storage & 4GB RAM

16MP Primary Camera

20MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera with Selfie flash and 120 ° Wide-angle

3,000 mAh Capacity Battery

155.66 x 75.9 x 7.85 mm Dimensions

144 grams of Weight

Hybrid Dual SIM

Colors: Deepsea Black, Mint Green, Rose Pink, and Sunlight Gold

ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro (ZD552KL) key specs:

5.5-inch FHD Display

1920 x 1080 pixel Resolution

Octa-core 2.0GHz Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Chipset

Adreno 506 Graphics

64 GB Storage & 4GB RAM

16MP Primary Camera

Dual 12MP front Camera

5-magnet Hi-Fi speakers with NXP Smart Amp

3,000 mAh Capacity Battery

154.02 x 74.83 x 6.85mm Dimensions

147 grams of Weight

4G LTE

Colors: Deepsea Black, Sunlight Gold, and Rouge Red

ZenFone 4 Max Key Specs:

5.5-inch FHD IPS Display

1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution

Octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC / Quad-core Snapdragon 430 SoC

Adreno 505 Graphics / Adreno 308 Graphics

2GB RAM / 3GB RAM

32GB of Internal Storage

8MP Front-facing Camera

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

5,000 mAh Capacity Battery

154 x 76.9 x 8.9 mm Dimensions

181 grams of Weight

Colors:Black, Gold, and Pink

ZenFone 4 Max Pro Key Specs: