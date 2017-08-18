Six Zenfone 4 Series Phones Unveiled with Dual Camera setup & Fingerprint Sensor

Recently, Asus has launched the Zenpad Z8s Tablet which has been listed on Verizon with a retailing price at $250, and the users can also buy the device in a monthly scheme which contains at $10.41 per month up to 24 months. Yesterday, this brand unveiled the Asus Zenfone Zoom S smartphone in Indian market at a price tag of Rs. 26,999. Now, Asus officially introduced the six zenfone series devices at an event in Taiwan which are Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Max and Zenfone 4 Max Pro.
All Zenfone 4 series phones would offer fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button for unlocking the device and also equipped with a dual camera setup. The Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Max series would have a dual camera setup at the rear side, while Zenfone 4 Selfe series would offer a dual camera system on the front side. All devices would be running on the Android Nougat operating system out of the box. These devices hardware specifications, colors and price would vary from region by region which would reveal later.
ZenFone 4 Key Specs:
- 5.5-inch FHD IPS Display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution
- Octa-core Processor.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC / Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC
- Adreno 512 Graphics / Adreno 508 Graphics
- 4GB RAM / 6GB RAM
- 64GB of Flash Memory
- 8MP Front-facing Camera
- 12MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera
- 3,300 mAh Capacity Battery
- 155.36 x 75.24 x 7.7 mm Dimensions
- 165 grams of Weight
- USB Type C Port
- Colors: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Mint Green
ZenFone 4 Pro Key Specs:
- 5.5-inch AMOLED Display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution
- Octa-core 2.35 Processor.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Adreno 540 graphics
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB & 128GB of storage options
- Expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD card slot
- 8MP Front-facing Camera
- 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
- 3,600 mAh Capacity Battery
- 156.9 x 75.6 x 7.6 mm Dimensions
- 175 grams of Weight
- Colors: Pure Black and Moonlight White
ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL) Key Specs:
- 5.5-inch HD IPS Display
- 1280 x 720 pixels Resolution
- Octa-core 1.4GHz Processor.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset
- Adreno 505 Graphics
- 64GB Storage & 4GB RAM
- 16MP Primary Camera
- 20MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera with Selfie flash and 120 ° Wide-angle
- 3,000 mAh Capacity Battery
- 155.66 x 75.9 x 7.85 mm Dimensions
- 144 grams of Weight
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Colors: Deepsea Black, Mint Green, Rose Pink, and Sunlight Gold
ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro (ZD552KL) key specs:
- 5.5-inch FHD Display
- 1920 x 1080 pixel Resolution
- Octa-core 2.0GHz Processor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Chipset
- Adreno 506 Graphics
- 64 GB Storage & 4GB RAM
- 16MP Primary Camera
- Dual 12MP front Camera
- 5-magnet Hi-Fi speakers with NXP Smart Amp
- 3,000 mAh Capacity Battery
- 154.02 x 74.83 x 6.85mm Dimensions
- 147 grams of Weight
- 4G LTE
- Colors: Deepsea Black, Sunlight Gold, and Rouge Red
ZenFone 4 Max Key Specs:
- 5.5-inch FHD IPS Display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution
- Octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC / Quad-core Snapdragon 430 SoC
- Adreno 505 Graphics / Adreno 308 Graphics
- 2GB RAM / 3GB RAM
- 32GB of Internal Storage
- 8MP Front-facing Camera
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 5,000 mAh Capacity Battery
- 154 x 76.9 x 8.9 mm Dimensions
- 181 grams of Weight
- Colors:Black, Gold, and Pink
ZenFone 4 Max Pro Key Specs:
- 5.5-inch FHD IPS Display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution
- Octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC / Quad-core Snapdragon 430 SoC
- Adreno 505 Graphics / Adreno 308 Graphics
- 2GB RAM / 3GB RAM
- 32GB of Internal Storage
- 16MP Front-facing Camera
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 5,000 mAh Capacity Battery
- 154 x 76.9 x 8.9 mm Dimensions
- 181 grams of Weight
- Colors:Black, Gold, and Pink