Sony G8441 Model Spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 835 & 4GB of RAM, Could be Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony has been quiet silent lately when it comes to smartphone launches and is now rumored to be working on two new devices which are called Sony G8341 and Sony G8441 which have been listed on Geekbench site. These two models would be called as Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. The Sony G8341 model visited via Geekbench site one week ago while the G8441 was earlier passed through Antutu Benchmark site and now listed on Geekbench site.



According to Geekbench listing, this model would carry the latest Android 8.0 pre-installed in it and has a 1.90GHz Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 540 graphics. Also, it is showing a single core score of 1834 and a multi-core score of 6232. As of now, we don’t have any information about when will be going to launch this device as we expect it would unveil on IFA press conference which held on August 31st.



Earlier, the Antutu benchmark listing revealed few other key specs of this model; It sports an HD resolution which means 1280 x 720 pixels with a screen size remains unknown, but we expect it would come with a 5-inch display. For optics, this model bears an 8MP primary & secondary camera. Also, the listing revealed this model packs with a 32GB of flash memory coupled with 4GB of RAM. Besides, the other rumored likely surfaces online which would be fueled by a 2800mAh capacity battery.



Now, let’s talk about Sony G8341 model which has been listed on Geekbench site one week ago, this model is packed with an Android 7.1.1 which is Nougat and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It also hooked by a 4GB of RAM and octa-core 1.90GHz processor. It has recorded a single score of 1909 and a multi-core score of 6459. Also, few rumored mill suggesting that it would have a 5.2-inch FHD display and will be backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery.