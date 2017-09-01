News

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Smartphone Announced with 5.5″ FHD Display & 23MP Camera

Posted on

Along with Sony Xperia XZ1 & Xperia XZ1 Compact, the company has launched another smartphone in XA series named as Sony Xperia XA1 Plus. This brand had released Sony Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra phones earlier this year. The Xperia XA1 Plus comes with a three piece design with a plastic back panel and metal design at the sides, which would be available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Pink color variants. It is measured by 155 x 75 x 8.7 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 198 grams.

This phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD Display, while the Xperia XA1 & Xperia XA1 Ultra phones came with a 5-inch & 6-inch screens respectively. Under the hood, it is supercharged with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, while in the local markets of South Ameria & U.S are used 3GB of RAM model. There is a 32GB of internal memory which also expands the memory via microSD card slot.

For optics, this phone has a 23MP primary camera with f/2.4 aperture and hybrid autofocus. On the front, there is an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies. It comes packed with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the sides, but in the U.S markets, this feature is missing to the consumers. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Cat.4 or Cat.6 LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, with apt-X support, a USB Type-C port, and more.

This phone is kept powered by 3,430mAh capacity battery with Qnovo adaptive charging and Pump Express+ 2.0 quick charging support, which is rated to deliver a battery juice more than a day of normal usage. The Xperia XA1 Ultra phone came with a 2,700mAh capacity battery. This phone will be available for buy from Autumn 2017. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed the pricing of the smartphone as we will update this article when it officially gets the price.

