Sony Xperia XA3 Smartphone spotted online on Eurasian listing

Sony Xperia XA3 might me a new smartphone from Sony which could go live soon. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium has been approved by the Eurasian Commission which certifies phones for the countries like Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. This smartphone was joined by another device with the model name H4413 which should be a midrange smartphone and it is expected to be Xperia A3 which is yet to be announced.

Generally, the XZ series are named H6xxx by observing the past models. Sony is also holding an announcement at IFA on 20th August and this Xperia XA3 could also be showcased at the same event which will be the successor of the Xperia A2 that was unveiled earlier this year at Las Vegas in CES event. This new device will be in between the XA and XZ series. There is no information about the device yet but we expect more and more leaks popping up in the coming days.

If can see, the Xperia XA2 came with an Aluminum frame and a plastic back which could be repeated on its successor. The device was sporting a 5.2-inch 1080p display with 16:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It came with Android 8.0 and we can expect Xperia X3 to come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Moreover, it was powered by an Octa-core 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and Adreno 508 GPU.

On the rear, there was a 23MP camera sensor with PDAF and LED flash while we could see an 8MP camera on the front. There was a fingerprint sensor on the rear along with a 3300mAh battery that supports fast charging technology with Quick charge 3.0. Well, we can see a few upgrades over these features on the upcoming Xperia X3. We need to wait a few more days for the same. Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

