News

Sony Xperia XA3 Smartphone spotted online on Eurasian listing

Posted on

Sony Xperia XA3 might me a new smartphone from Sony which could go live soon. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium has been approved by the Eurasian Commission which certifies phones for the countries like Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. This smartphone was joined by another device with the model name H4413 which should be a midrange smartphone and it is expected to be Xperia A3 which is yet to be announced.

Sony Xperia XA3

Generally, the XZ series are named H6xxx by observing the past models. Sony is also holding an announcement at IFA on 20th August and this Xperia XA3 could also be showcased at the same event which will be the successor of the Xperia A2 that was unveiled earlier this year at Las Vegas in CES event. This new device will be in between the XA and XZ series. There is no information about the device yet but we expect more and more leaks popping up in the coming days.

If can see, the Xperia XA2 came with an Aluminum frame and a plastic back which could be repeated on its successor. The device was sporting a 5.2-inch 1080p display with 16:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It came with Android 8.0 and we can expect Xperia X3 to come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Moreover, it was powered by an Octa-core 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and Adreno 508 GPU.

On the rear, there was a 23MP camera sensor with PDAF and LED flash while we could see an 8MP camera on the front. There was a fingerprint sensor on the rear along with a 3300mAh battery that supports fast charging technology with Quick charge 3.0. Well, we can see a few upgrades over these features on the upcoming Xperia X3. We need to wait a few more days for the same. Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Via

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.





Most Popular

20.9K
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB and 512GB retail box reveals pricing and complete specs
4.9K
News

Honor Note 10 confirmed to go official with 5000mAh battery on July 31
3.8K
News

Sony Xperia XZ3 Smartphone leaks online with Snapdragon 845 & 6GB RAM
Moto C2 Android One Moto C2 Android One
3.7K
News

Moto C2 Android One Smartphone gets certified by ANATEL, expected to be launched soon
3.3K
News

HTC U12 Life Smartphone rumoured to come with 6” Display & 4GB RAM
huawei logo huawei logo
3.2K
News

VLC Blacklists New Huawei phones on Google Play Store to combat negative reviews
2.9K
News

Huawei could be the first to launch foldable smartphone late 2018
To Top