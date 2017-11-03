Sony Xperia XZ1 gets $110 price cut in US, now available for $590

Sony’s Xperia XZ1 gets another price cut in the US and this flagship device is currently available for $589 on Amazon which is $110 lessor than its previous price. Currently, the Blue color variant is priced at $589 while the other options are available for $599.99. There is no information on how long the price cut will be implemented or till when the offer is valid so the users need to act soon to get their hands on the Xperia XZ1 for a discounted price.

Coming to the device, the Xperia XZ1 was launched a few weeks back and came with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolutions giving a pixel density of 424ppi with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Moreover, under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. Sony is known for making good camera smartphones and this device comes with a 19MP main sensor with EIS, F/2.0 aperture size, laser autofocus and LED flash.

It also comes with features like touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR and few other sensors. It is also capable of capturing 2160p videos at 30fps and it will be accompanied with a 13MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies which also comes with EIS and 1/3” sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor on the side to enhance the security levels and has sensors like proximity, parameter, compass and few other.

There is a non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery on the back and comes with quick charge 3.0 for fast charging. The handset is available in Black, Warm Silver, Venus Pink, and Moonlit Blue color variants. The onboard storage is limited to 64GB which can be extended up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Are you planning to get this device on discounted price? Comment in the section below and stay tuned for more news and updates.

