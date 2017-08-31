Sony Xperia XZ1 & Xperia XZ1 Compact Smartphone Launched with Android 8.0 Oreo

Sony has been quite silent lately when it comes to smartphone launches and now, this brand has announced two new smartphones at the ongoing event IFA 2017 named as Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. These devices are the successor to the previously launched Xperia XZ and Xperia XZ Compact. Both devices come packed with a full metal body design and have thick bezels on the top and bottom of the display. These devices will be available in Black, Warm Silver, Moonlight Blue, and Venus Pink color variants.



Talking about the specifications, the Xperia XZ1 phone rocks a 5.2-inch FHD display which has the same screen resolution on the Xperia XZ smartphone, while the Xperia XZ1 Compact features a 4.6″ HD display. Both devices carried the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box and packed with the same 2,700mAh capacity battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging support. These devices would offer an IP68 certification for water and dust resistant.

Under the hood, both phones are powered by 64-bit 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor along with Adreno 540 graphics and 4GB of RAM. The Xperia XZ1 phone has a 64GB of internal memory, while Xperia XZ1 Compact houses a 32GB of flash memory. Both devices support an external memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5mm audio port, USB Type-C 3.1 port

For photography, both phones sport the same 19MP rear sensor which packed with a 1/2.3” Exmor-RS sensor, 25mm wide G lens, f/2.0 aperture, 1.22µm pixel size, predictive hybrid autofocus and steady-shot 5-axis stabilization. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in 4K at 30 frames per second. On the front, the Xperia XZ1 bears a 13MP sensor, while Xperia XZ1 Compact has an 8MP sensor. The Xperia XZ1 smartphone is priced at $699.99 (approx. Rs. 44,900), while will be available for pre-orders starts on 19th September, and the Xperia XZ1 Compact is cost at $599.99 (approx. Rs. 38,500), while will start sales from early October.