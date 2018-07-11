Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Smartphone up for Pre-order

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is the new smartphone from the company which is listed on Sony’s official Chinese website for CNY 5,999 (approx US$ 855). Just yesterday the handset was expected to be priced at $999 in the US which is similar to the base model of the iPhone X. The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is the flagship device from this Japanese company for which most of the people are waiting to see. Nothing is known about the global pricing nor about the global launch.

Coming to the handset, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium will sport a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolutions giving a pixel density of whooping 760ppi and has the aspect ratio of 16:9. It will also feature X-Reality, HDR10 compliant and also Triluminos display. Out of the box, the device will come with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and will be getting further updates also when available.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor with eight cores (4×2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) which will be accompanied by 6GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU. The onboard storage is 64GB which can be extended further up to a maximum of 512GB via microSD card. There is a 3540mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge V3.0 technology for fast battery charging.

On the camera front, there is a 19MP primary camera sensor along with a 12MP secondary camera with LED flash, EIS, Predictive PDAF and more. On the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and can also record 1080p videos. The device will sport a USB Type-C reversible connector and also has a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels. Moreover, like all the Sony smartphones, this device also comes with IP65 and IP68 certification for dust and waterproofing. Are you going to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

