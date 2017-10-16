Sony Xperia XZ21 and XZ1 Compact get Updated including October 1st security patches

Sony has decided to update its XZ1 and its sibling XZ1 Compact devices. The handsets have started receiving their first update and the built number mentioned is 47.1.A.2.374 which also includes security update and Android fixes for the month of October. There is no information about the change logs that are included along with the update but we can expect some bug fixes along.

The update is being rolled out via OTA update and if you have not received it yet, head to the settings of the handset and tap on the update. If there is an update available, you need to download it and install accordingly. Make sure you back up your data before installing and also see that the charge on the device is more than 50 percent or else keep it on charge.

Coming to these handsets, both were announced earlier this year and come with IP68 certification for dust and waterproof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes. The Xperia XZ1 come with a 5.2-inch touchscreen display with 1080 x 1920 pixels giving a pixel density of 424ppi. Under the hood, there is the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. The onboard storage is limited to 64GB which can be extended via microSD card slot (Hybrid slot). There is a 19MP rear-facing camera with EIS and also has a predictive phase detection and laser autofocus with LED flash. It will be accompanied with 13MP selfie camera which also comes with EIS and f/2.0 aperture size.

Both the devices will have a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security level and also support fast charging 3.0. The Xperia Z1 has a Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery to power the device. Did you receive the update? Were you able to find and change logs? Do you own any of these devices? Comment in the section below and stay tuned for more.

Source