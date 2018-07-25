Sony Xperia XZ3 Smartphone leaks online with Snapdragon 845 & 6GB RAM

Not long ago we have seen Sony Xperia XA3 getting spotted on the Eurasian listing and now the companies upcoming flagship Sony Xperia XZ3 has been leaked. From earlier leaks, we know that the Japanese company is working on its flagship device and it will be launched at IFA 2018 event along with a few other devices. New renders show the 360-degree of the Xperia XZ3 smartphone.

Interestingly, the smartphone has only one rear camera, unlike the earlier leaks that suggest a dual rear camera setup. The leak comes from the famous leakster @OnLeaks and it will be a part of Sony’s XZ series. Recently we have also seen the Sony Xperia XZ3 Premium smartphone featured a dual-rear camera setup and we can expect similar setup on the upcoming devices also but we need to wait for few more days until the company announces it officially.

From the leaked image, we can say that the handset has a premium look with bezel-less design along with the same curvy glass back that we have seen on its predecessor. We are not sure if the handset will come with IP68 rating as there is no information on the same but looking at the history the device might be certified also. The smartphone os rumored to come with a 5.7-inch FHD+ display.

It is also rumored to come with Oreo Operating system and might also be upgraded to Android P once it is available. There could be Snapdragon 845 processor along with 6GB of RAM and might have 3,240 mAh battery with fast charging technology. What do you think of this device? How much can it be priced? Do you own any X series device from Sony? Comment in the section below to share your views on the same and, stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source