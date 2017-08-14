Sony Xperia ZG Compact Model Spotted on GeekBench site with Android 7.1.1 OS

Japanese based handset maker Sony will be working on G8341 and G8441 models that have recently been spotted on Geekbench site which is rumored to be called as Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. However, the company hasn’t revealed when will be launching these devices. Now, we have another report surfacing online that has been spotted on Geekbench site with the name of Sony Xperia ZG Compact.



As for the listing says that the Sony Xperia ZG Compact model is running on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. Also, it has recorded a single-core score up to 1349 and a multi-core up to 3049 performance. While the G8341 & G8441 models, they have equipped on the benchmark site with the latest Android 8.0 OS out of the box. It would be running on the 8-core processor at a clocking speed of 1.55Ghz and would pair with a 2GB of RAM.

The ZG Compact model would be packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC which we have seen the same chipset on the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact. The Xperia Z5 compact was earlier launched and listed on the Geekbench site two years ago with an E5823 model number. According to Geekbench listing, we have noticed Xperia ZG Compact would be an affordable smartphone from the company.

Earlier two models on the listing mentioned, it would come with a Snapdragon 835 chipset which means these are high-end models. But we don’t have any further information regarding these Xperia models when would launch the devices. As we expect these models would be introduced at the upcoming IFA 2017 event in Berlin which is taken place on September 1st onwards. Recently, the company had unveiled the Xperia L1 smartphone and it is the budget friendly smartphone. It sports a 5.5-inch 720p display, MT6737T SoC, 2GB RAM, 2,620mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.