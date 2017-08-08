Soyes 7S comes with 2.54″ Display, 4G LTE & Marshmallow OS, is the Rebranded of iPhone 7 Plus device

Earlier, we have seen few brands using the another device brand design to their phones. The Micromax company is the one who introduced few phones and used the other brand’s design like the Dual 4 is the rebranded of the ZTE Blade V8, and the Dual 5 has used the same design of Qiku 360 Q5 phone. The Selfie 2 has got Wiko Upulse Lite device design and Selfie 2 Note phone adopted the same design of Wiko Upulse. While Ringing Bells company has used for the Freedom 251 phone is the rebranded of the Adcom Ikon 4 device.



Also, Blu Mobile also launched their smartphone by using the Gionee Marathon M5 Plus design and MEIIGOO M1 4G smartphone got the same design of the OnePlus 5 smartphone. Now, another Chinese handset maker has come with the same design of the iPhone 7 Plus which is called as Soyes 7S. It is one of the compactly sized phones which have similar icons as we seen in the Apple’s IOS. This device supports a Hybrid SIM slot where you can insert a microSD card instead of second SIM.



The Soyes 7S phone rocks a 2.54-inch screen with a resolution of 432 x 240 pixels and is offering a pixel density of 194ppi. It comes with a unibody design with rounded corners and has curved antenna lines at the back which we have seen a similar design on the iPhone 7 Plus. The Touch ID is placed below the display and doesn’t provide the capacitive touch buttons. It would run on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and might get software updates from the company.

Under the hood, it is packed with a 32-bit MediaTek MTK6580 quad-core 1.3GHz processor paired with Mali-400 GPU and 1GB of RAM, which would give an ideal performance when you run more apps at the same time. There is an 8GB of internal memory which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The Hybrid SIM slot and Power button are placed at right edge of the device while volume rockers sit on the left side of the phone.



For photography, it would offer a 5MP rear camera with Quad LED flash which you can capture images and has a VGA sensor for selfies. The Soyes 7S phone is powered by a non-removable 600mAh capacity battery which would last the battery juice more than a day of normal usage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port and more. It will be available in Ink Black, China Red, Ink Gold, Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Rose Gold color options.