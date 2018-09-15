Spotted two new Huawei smartphones on TENNA with 7.12” and 6.5” displays

Two new phones from Huawei have been listed on TENNA along with full specifications. Well, one of the smartphones has 7.12-inch screen while the other one has a smaller 6.5-inch. The bigger smartphone comes with a 4,900mAh battery which could be a part of Huawei’s Nova series and the hardware is similar to that of Honor 8X Max with 1080 x 2244px resolution and a notch.

The device will be coming with a 1.95GHz octa-core processor with but we saw a 1.95GHz Snapdragon 636 processor on 8X MAX with 1.8GHz clocking speed. The RAM capacity given is 4GB and storage options include 64GB and 128GB along with a microSD card slot. Moreover, we have seen the Black and White versions of the leatherette back and the White color model is said to come only in 128GB storage option. There should be a 16MP main camera on the rear along with a 2MP secondary camera coupled with 8MP of selfie camera.

The smaller 6.5-inch device could be Huawei Y9 (2019) or it can also be called as Huawei Y10. The 2018 Huawei Y9 came with a big 5.93-inch but the upcoming handset will be sporting a 1080 x 2340 pixels on its 6.5-inch display. Even this device will be coming with a big 3900mAh battery and has a 20+2MP rear camera setup. Along with a 16MP front-facing camera. It will come with an unknown Kirin 710, octa-core processor with 2.2GHz clocking speed along with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options.

The storage options available are 64GB and 128GB which can be extended further with microSD card slot. Well, we need to wait a few more days for these hands from Huawei to become official. Are you planning to get any of these handsets? What could be the pricing of these? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

