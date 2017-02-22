News

Sprints starts rolling out Android Nougat update to Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge

Sprint has started rolling out new Android Nougat update to its Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones on its network. With the size of 167MB, the new update is getting rolled out to the devices that were part of the company’s Galaxy Beta Program. This ensures that the users of Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will be receiving the update very soon and other networks have already rolled out the update.

The new update brings a multi-window mode, Inline notification replies, and many more features. The new update has to be downloaded and then installed accordingly. Before installing the update, make sure, the device is charged more than 50 percentage and do back all your valuable data to be on the safer side. The official update for the S7 and S7 Edge on Sprint will be getting the update soon.

Coming to the specifications of the device, the Galaxy S7 comes with 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display while the S7 Edge comes with a larger 5.5-inch display with dual Edge display. Under the hood, there would be the Exynos 8890 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S7 Edge came with 5.5-inch Quad HD touchscreen display, which is also a Super AMOLED screen. The sibling of the Galaxy S7 has an Exynos 8890 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, they both are Quad-core 64-bit chipsets coupled with the support of 4GB of RAM. The device is available in 32GB and 64GB internal storage, which can be extended up to a maximum of 200GB via microSD card slot.

Both the devices will sport a 12MP Dual Pixel on the rear and 5MP selfie camera that come with many features. The Galaxy S7 Edge comes with a 3600mAH battery while the Galaxy S7 comes with a smaller 3000mAh battery on the back. Do you own any of these devices from Sprint? Do comment in the section below let us know if you have more queries.

