State Bank Freedom Mobile Banking Android App Review, Problems & Features

State Bank of India one of the biggest Banks in India has come out with an App to help its users and made it easy to do some basic functions for which they had to go to the Bank or to the SBI ATM, the App is names as “SBI Bank Freedom” and can be found in Google Play store.

You have to Register to use the State Bank Freedom App services, here is the way you can register and get the username and MPIN:

From your registered Mobile number Send SMS MBSREG to 9223440000 to receive User ID and Default MPIN Install the App from Play Store by visiting this link: State Bank Freedom Login to your account by giving the username and the MPIN and your account will be activated to be used through this app Note: Change the MPIN after you have logged in

The Banking App has got some great features which will make it easier to bank from your Phone, the following features are seen:

Funds Transfer: Now you can transfer funds directly to other accounts from this App by logging into your account Immediate Mobile Payment Services (IMPS): This is also a Funds Transfer service but it promises to transfer the funds immediately to the other account to help in business Transactions Balance Enquiry: You can check your Account Balance right from your couch at home with this app Bill Payments: You can pay online bills through the app like Credit card bills, Insurance, Telephone bills, make donations, recharge to DTH services like Tata Sky, Big Tv etc Mobile Recharge or Top Up: There is a very useful feature which allows you to recharge your mobile from right from the App many top Mobile networks are accepted Railway Tickets Booking: You can book railway tickets over the IRCTC portal through IMPS

If you do bill payment above Rs 100 you will be getting Rs 10 payback which is quite generous of SBI.

It even lets you add multiple accounts from one mobile phone which is very helpful for users with more than one account.

Problems with the State Bank Freedom App:

The app is sometimes not working in certain Smartphones and some problems seen are Blinking Screen, not able to login, Please wait error and app closing. There is no option to check Debit card or Cheque status in this App which if added can be of great help to users. Heard some complaints of people not able to find Login button, just click on the options/menu button and you can find it there.

Download State Bank Freedom App for Android: Play Store Link