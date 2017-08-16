Swipe Elite 4G with 5″ FWVGA Display & 2,500mAh Battery Launched for Rs. 3,999

Domestic handset maker Swipe has recently launched virtual ready phone called as Elite VR, which is exclusively available in Shopclues.com at a price tag Rs. 4,499. Now, this brand has launched another phone with entry-level specifications named as Swipe Elite 4G and is priced at Rs. 3,999 which is now exclusive to Flipkart. It will be available in Black, Gold, Grey color variants.



Commenting on the Occasion, the founder & CEO of Swipe Mobiles, Mr. Gandhi said “India is fast migrating to 4G as cost of data is becoming affordable. India will be truly empowered only when every common man of the economy will be able to avail the benefit of the revolution that is under way in the field of mobile communications. With the government pushing the use of mobile phones for financial transactions and other associated benefits, not having smartphone is not a choice anymore.”



Further he added “Swipe is happy to contribute to India’s smartphone revolution with the launch of ELITE 4G, a feature-rich phone that is designed keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian users. We want to ensure that all Indians feel the experience of 4G speeds at most competitive rates,”



Talking about the specifications, it sports a 5-inch FWVGA display and has a scratch resistance Corning Gorilla Glass coating on top, which delivers “real life” like experience with its crystal clear images.This phone is equipped with an unknown quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. There is an 8GB of internal memory which can be further expandable up to 64GB via microSD card slot. Besides, it runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

The Swipe Elite 4G smartphone rocks an 8MP primary camera and has a 5MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, this phone supports dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port and FM Radio. It is fueled by a 2,500mAh capacity battery which gives a 11 hours of talk time and provides a 100 hours of standby time. Measuring the device dimensions are 145.2 x 73 x 9.6 mm and is weighing around 147 grams.