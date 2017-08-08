Swipe Elite VR Smartphone with 5.5″ HD display & 4G LTE Launched in India for Rs. 4,499

Domestic handset maker Swipe Mobile has been expanding their portfolio with an affordable phone at a competitive price in the market. Now, this brand has introduced a new phone that supports Virtual Reality which is called as Swipe Elite VR. It is priced at just Rs. 4499 which is exclusive to Shopclues.com. Three days ago, this brand launched Swipe Konnect Power phone at a price tag of Rs. 4,999 which has been exclusive to Snapdeal.



Speaking about the specifications, It is a dual SIM smartphone paired with 4G LTE network and is powered by an Android 6.0 which is Marshmallow out of the box. Fueled by a 3,000mAh capacity battery on this phone, which would keep battery juice all the day without having power worries. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and more.



It features a 5.5-inch HD display with a pixel density of 267ppi, which delivers images sharp & vibrant colors even in the Sun light. Moreover, you can experience Virtual Reality that exists in the real world, which has offered VR support on the Swipe Elite VR phone. This phone is enclosed with a 1.3GHz quad core processor paired with a 1GB of RAM, which gives smooth performance. There is an 8GB of flash memory which supports an external memory card up to 32GB via microSD card.



Regarding the camera, this phone packed with 13MP primary camera with LED flash which capture all your precious moments in your life with clear & bright details. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper for selfies. The Elite VR smartphone comes with a polycarbonate shell and removable back panel. The Speaker grills are placed at the bottom of the rear panel while volume rockers & power button kept at right edge of the device. Three day ago, This brand unveiled the Swipe Konnect Power smartphone for a price tag of Rs. 4,999.