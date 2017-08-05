Swipe Konnect Power with 5″ HD Display & 3,000mAh battery Launched for Rs. 4,999

The domestic handset maker, Swipe Mobile has added another affordable device to its portfolio in the part of Konnect-series called as Swipe Konnect Power. It is exclusively available on a Snapdel online shopping website for Rs. 4,999, and sales would begin from Monday onwards. Recently, this brand has launched the Swipe Konnect Prime smartphone for a price tag of Rs. 4,299 which is now available on Flipkart online shopping website.



As far as specifications concern, it sports a 5-inch HD display with a pixel density of 294ppi, which delivers images with bright & crisp colors even in the most glorious conditions. This phone is enclosed with a 1.5GHz quad core processor which remain unknown chipset and coupled with a 2GB of RAM & 16GB of internal storage that will give ideal multitasking experience. Moreover, it supports an external memory card up to 32GB via microSD card.

Shripal Gandhi, the CEO & Founder of Swipe Technologies, said “Fulfilling aspirations of demanding Indians at an affordable price is what differentiates Swipe from other smartphone players. Our latest creation is yet another affordable device under the KONNECT series – KONNECT Power. It is designed for the aspiring youth of the country who requires a long lasting battery that too with 2GB RAM yet the phone is light on the pocket.”

The main highlight of this smartphone which comes with a 3,000mAh capacity battery which would deliver power all the day with a single charge and lasts 3 hours of online media streaming on 4G, 8 hours of social media browsing, 24 hours of normal usage and 4 hours of video watching on Wi-Fi. It is a dual SIM smartphone paired with 4G LTE network. It is equipped with an Android 6.0 which is Marshmallow.

Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and more. Regarding the camera, this phone packed with an 8MP primary camera with LED flash and has a 5MP selfie snapper. The camera can shoot all your moments with bright & vibrant images in your life and also capable of recording videos in 720p at 30 frames per second.