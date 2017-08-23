Swipe Neo Power Smartphone with 4″ WVGA Display & 2500mAh Battery Launched For Rs. 2,999

After Swipe Elite 4G, the domestic handset maker has unveiled a new smartphone with entry-level specification and offered an affordable price in the segment. It is named as Swipe Neo Power and is priced at just Rs. 2,999 which is available on e-commerce website Amazon India. The new budget-friendly device also supports the JIO SIM which offered a 4G LTE connectivity. This phone will be available in Black, Gold, and Grey color variants.



As per as specs concern, the Swipe Neo Power phone sports a 4-inch WVGA display which has a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels and is offering a 233ppi of pixel density. Also, it offers the Corning Gorilla Glass protection for minor drops and scratches. Under the hood, unknown quad-core processor which is a clocking speed of 1.3Ghz supporting a 512MB RAM. There is a 4GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

For photography, there is a 5MP primary camera with LED flash and has a 2MP selfie sensor, which helps to capture your precious moments in your life. It is capable of recording videos in 720p at 30 frames per second. It is a dual SIM phone powered by a 4G LTE network which you can always connect to the world, no matter wherever you are. The Swipe Neo Power is enclosed with an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

It is kept powered by a removable 2,500mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 6 hours of talk time and provides a standby time around 200 hours. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and Micro-USB port. The company would give a one-year manufacturer warranty for the device and six months of warranty or in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.