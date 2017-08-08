T-Mobile Has Listed a Support Page for LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus with 32GB Internal Memory

South Korean giant LG Mobiles is going to expanding their portfolio with an affordable segment as well as flagship level. Recently, the company has come up with a four smartphone in the new Q-series of the lineup and released LG Q6, Q6+, Q6 Alpha and Q8 device. Though, the LG Q6 smartphone would be unveiled in India on August 10th which will be exclusive to Amazon India and would be offered price of below 20,000INR.



Also, this brand is planning to launch their flagship phone in the part of V-series in coming weeks, which will be dubbed as LG V30. However, this brand would also be working on a tablet which has now been leaked a support page on T-Mobile carrier named as LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus. Earlier, T-Mobile carrier has listed a support page for its own brand which is called as T-Mobile Revvl T1 and also rumored to be working on its second phone dubbed as T-Mobile Alchemy.



According to support page leaked on T-Mobile carrier, the LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus phone rocks 8.0-inch screen which has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and has a 283ppi of pixel density. It would be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core processor coupled with a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, which would give an ideal performance when you two or more apps. Moreover, this tablet would support an external memory card up to 2TB via microSD card.



This Tablet would be enclosed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box. For optics, it would offer a 5MP rear-facing camera and has a 5MP front-facing camera with Autoshot feature. Besides, this phone would be backed by a 4,400mAh capacity battery. Also, few reports would suggest that it comes with a dock with kickstand accessory which will be connected to the tablet. This accessory is also rumored to be called as LG GPad Plus. As of now, there is no information on launching date, pricing & availablility of the upcoming tablet.