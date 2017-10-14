T-Mobile offering $500 off on LG V30 with the purchase of two units

The LG V30 was announced not long ago and the device has arrived on the popular carrier T-Mobile stores starting today. The carrier has been taking orders for the device from last week and on the occasion of the launch, it has decided to throw a nice deal to its customers by giving an $500 off who buy two units of LG V30. Moreover, if you are gearing to get this device on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan the handset will be priced at $80 down and $30 a month for a span of 24 months.

The customers need to participate in the promotion to get the $500 by registering at the website and will also be receiving a prepaid MasterCard by mail. It doesn’t stop with it as T-mobile is providing more offers on LG devices like if you have plans of buying two LG G6 units or even V20 units the second one will be free after rebate. This will be a good deal on the LG V20 which is the predecessor of the LG V30. Moreover, the G6 is currently available for $20 upfront along with $20 monthly installment of $20 while the V20 is available for $16 a month without any downpayment. This offer can be combined and the customers can get a free G Pad X or G Pad X2 Plus tablets for free on EIP when activated.

Coming to the specifications of the LG V30, it will come with 6” P-OLED display with 1440 x 2880 pixels resolutions and under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with eight cores coupled with 4GB of RAM. It will be available in 64GB as well as 128GB storage variants with a microSD card slot. There is a dual 16MP + 13MP camera setup on the rear while the front side has a 5MP camera.

It is IP68 certified for dust and waterproof over 1.5 meter and 40 minutes. It will come out of the box with Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system but will get further updates soon.

