T-Mobile Revvl T1 Smartphone To Launch on August 10th with 5.5″ Display & 3,000mAh Battery

We have been hearing a few reports from past couple of months about upcoming T-Mobile’s new own brand called as T-Mobile Revvl T1. The support page has been gone live on its official page with the key features and is planning to launch this device on August 10th according to Evan Blass (@evleaker) posted on Twitter. It would be priced at around $169.99, and also available monthly scheme offers which you can pay monthly $7 about 24 months of period.



Let’s talk about the specifications of the device which has been gone live on the support page. The T-Mobile Revvl T1 smartphone sports a 5.5-inch touch screen with unknown resolution but as we expect it would come with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it is hooked by a quad core 1.25Ghz processor but doesn’t reveal the information about the chipset. This device is powered by an Android 7.0 which is Nougat.



It has a Nano SIM support which coupled with a 4G LTE network for fast internet speeds. There is a 32GB of internal memory rocked with a 2GB of RAM. Additionally, it supports an external memory card slot up to 128GB via microSD. The other connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Mozilla/5.0 browser, Tethering APN, Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi sharing, Wi-Fi web browsing, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Wi-Fi calling 2.0 support. It is embedded with a fingerprint sensor which sits below to the rear camera for unlocking the device.



On imaging the front, this phone would be packed with a 13MP rear-facing camera and has a 5MP secondary camera. The other camera features include Auto focus, Face detection, Multiple shooting modes, 4X Digital Zoom, LED Flash and also capable of record videos.

The Revvl T1 phone is enclosed with a 3,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 10-18 hours of usage time and lasts up to 300 hours of standby time.