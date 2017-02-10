T-Mobile starts rolling out its new update to Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Tab 3 on its network

Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Tab 3 on T-mobile are set to receive a new update. T-Mobile has announced that it has started rolling out the update for these devices and the firmware versions are M919UVSFQA1 and T217TUVSBQA1, respectively. The new update will be bringing Android fixes for the month of February and will bring few other updates. These devices will be getting their first update since 2015 which are running on an outdated Android 4.4.4.

To install the update, the user needs to wait for the OTA (Over the Air) update or can go to the settings of the device and tap on the about section and check for it manually. Make sure that the device is charged more than 50% before you start installing the update. Also, backup your data before installing the update. It is better to download the update on Wi-Fi connection to save the data charges.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 sports a 5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display (1080 x 1920). Under the hood, there is a 1.6GHz Exynos Octa-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The onboard memory on the device is 16GB which can be extended via microSD card of up to 64GB. Moreover, there is also a 2600mAh battery on the rear to power the handset. The phone sports a 13MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy Tab 3 will be available in 8GB/ 16GB storage options, expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB and A-GPS/ GLONASS. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM for 7-inch display variant. There is also an 8-inch variant of the Galaxy Tab 3 apart from the 7-inch. It will come in 32GB and 64GB variants storage options. The tablets also offer expandable storage up to 64GB via a microSD card. There is a 4450mAh battery on the rear to power it.