T-Mobile to launch LG Q7+ with 600 MHz band support

Recently we have seen T-Mobile posting few mid-range smartphones like Moto E5 Play and E5 Plus along with Samsungs Galaxy J7 Star to its support pages. Now the carrier has posted another device called as LG Q7+ that supports T-Mobiles latest 600 MHz bands for improving the signal strength and enhancing the call quality. This device has been spotted on T-Mobiles support site by TmoNews and according to it, LG Q7+ will be coming with supported aforementioned 600 MHz frequency with band 71.

LG Q7+ is the sibling of the Q7 with higher RAM and ROM storage. Coming to the handset, it will be sporting 5.5-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and will come out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system which will be getting further updates when available. Moreover, there is only one 16 MP camera on rear coupled with 8MP selfie camera.

The LG Q7+ comes with a 2890mAh battery on the rear and will come with fast charging technology (Pump Express+). There is a fingerprint sensor the rear to enhance the security levels and will come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-FI Direct, Bluetooth v4.2 A2DP, LE and USB Type-C 1.0 with a reversible connector. IT will be available on Auro Black, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet color option and it might vary according to the region of its availability.

There is a dedicated microSD card slot to extend the storage up to a maximum of 512Gb via microSD card slot. Moreover, it will be coming with IP68 certification for dust and waterproofing. We can expect the device to be available soon and the pricing should also be revealed soon in the coming days. What do you think of this handset? How much could it be priced? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Source