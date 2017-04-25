T-Mobile to Soon Launch Coolpad Defiant Smartphone Running on Android 7.0 Nougat

Apart from the flagship smartphone sales and few exclusive devices, the U.S based carriers also offer affordable Android smartphones with very cheap price tags. Now, the exclusive information from Android Authority suggests T-Mobile to soon launch the entry-level Coolpad Defiant smartphone in the U.S. However, the pricing and the availability of this device are yet to be made official. Much like any other affordable smartphone, the Coolpad Defiant also comes with a plastic body and a removable back cover.



The device is said to come with a 5-inch display with FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) resolution. It comes powered by Snapdragon quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz and coupled with Adreno 308 GPU. Considering the mentioned specs, we expect the device to pack Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 SoC. There is just 1GB of RAM on this device, which might be decent enough for basic usage. It also includes 8GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via MicroSD card slot. Interestingly, the device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Unlike the Chinese units of the Coolpad devices, we might see the more stock Android-like UI on the Coolpad Defiant. Beneath the display, we can find the three capacitive buttons each for multi-tasking, home, and back (from left to right). The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge of the device. On the camera front, the Coolpad Defiant features a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP selfie camera on the front. With all these basic specifications, the 2,450mAh battery on this device might not give more a than day-long battery life.

The loudspeaker and Coolpad can be found the bottom rear of the device. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. Looking at the date mentioned in the above image, we think the Coolpad Defiant to go on sale from June 5th which is more a month away. Though the device might anywhere around $100, it might get even affordable with the different carrier plans to choose from. Stay tuned for the official pricing and the availability dates of the Coolpad Defiant.