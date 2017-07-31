TCL new Smartphone comes with a Full Screen Display & Helio P23 Chipset

TCL is a Chinese Multinational electronic company which develops and manufactures different kinds of electronic appliances such as Air-conditioners, washing machines, Televisions, and smartphones, etc. Also, it is the parent company of the popular Alcatel brand also sells smartphones under its name. Recently, TCL company has officially announced its new machine at the ninth Tianyi Intelligent Ecological Expo which is a new smartphone that comes with a full-screen display but didn’t reveal the model name.



Now, it has been leaked few images & specifications of the device in online. According to a picture, the new device will use a full metal frame with a glass back cover design which seems to be similar to Honor 8 phone which will be available in attractive eight color variants. Also, it looks like the side bezels are insignificant and front design seems to remain significant.

According to leaked specifications, the new device would sports a 5.7-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio which is a similar aspect ratio of LG Q6 which was recently launched. Also, we have heard a lot of smartphones would also come with an 18:9 aspect ratio such as Leagoo KIICAA S8, Uhans i8, iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8, Zopo new phone, Elephone new model, LG V30 and Mi7, etc.



This phone would be packed with a new MediaTek Helio P23 chipset, and also other mobile brands like OPPO, Vivo, and Samsung will also be planning to come with Helio P23 SoC with their upcoming smartphone which has been still a rumor. There would be a 32GB of flash memory and 3GB of RAM. For photography, It seems to come with a dual rear camera which includes 12MP primary camera + 2MP RGB sensor and 5MP selfie shooter.



Although, this new model has yet be announced the price. However, we have expected the price of the smartphone around 1500 Yuan to 2000Yuan. To recall, the company has recently launched the TCL 550 smartphone in China for 899 Yuan. It comes in Grey and Gold color variants with polycarbonate shell. There is a 5.5-inch FHD display resolution and is powered by MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor.