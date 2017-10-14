Tesla Viva Tablet with 6-inch E-ink Screen & 1500mAh Battery Announced

E-book reader concept devices have been introduced in the market with several brands, but Amazon is doing a good job in their Kindle series and offering a very compelling price tag for its users. Recently, Amazon has the new tablet named as Kindle 2016 in India at a price tag of Rs. 5,999, which is lighter, thinner and comes packed with Bluetooth connectivity. Also, Kobo has launched Aura One E-book reader with a thin and water-resistant feature for a cost of $229. Now, brand Tesla also announced its e-book reader tablet named as Tesla Viva, which is equipped with E-ink screen.



Just like previous e-book reader tablets, the Tesla Viva Tablet also brings the same features to the market. It offers a 6-inch display E-ink Carta offers a high resolution of 1024 x 758 pixels, which equipped with a backlight. It gives a pixel density of 212ppi, which is the most pixel-dense e-ink screen device which is you can buy right now in the market. Apart from that, it is equipped with a push-button control and is backed with a decent capacity of the battery that is Li-Ion 1500mAh.

The Tesla Viva E-book reader packed with a 512MB of RAM and 4GB of native storage. But interestingly, the company is proving an external memory via microSD card slot up to 32GB. This device comes with a very light as it comes with a thickness of 8.4mm and weighs only 190 grams. As of now, this brand hasn’t revealed the pricing & availability of the product. But this company would be offered this product with an effective price in range for Tesla readers. So, we will update this article when it would release the pricing & availability of this device.